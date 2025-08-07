Chicago firefighter hurt while battling West Side blaze
CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was injured battling a blaze Wednesday night at a home on the city's West Side.
What we know:
The fire started around 9 p.m. at a residence located at 1108 N. Waller Ave., according to CFD.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear how the fire started or how the firefighter was injured.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Fire Department.