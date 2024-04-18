Chicago firefighter injured while responding to fire on city's South Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was hospitalized Thursday morning after responding to a building fire on the city's South Side.
According to the Chicago Fire Department (CFD), the fire erupted in a two-and-a-half-story building in the 8100 block of South Escanaba.
One firefighter was transported to an area hospital in good condition for a minor injury.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.