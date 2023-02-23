Expand / Collapse search

Chicago firefighters battle blaze at Englewood home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - Crews responded to a still and box alarm fire at an Englewood home early Thursday morning. 

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a two-and-a-half-story home located at 5521 South Emerald Avenue. 

First responders had to go on the defensive to fight the flames. The fire was put out by 5:35 a.m. 

Crews then began to salvage and overhaul the residence. 

There were no injuries reported and no one was hospitalized. 