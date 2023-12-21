Chicago firetruck hit after 2 cars collide in Bronzeville

A firetruck was struck after two cars collided at an intersection in Bronzeville Wednesday night.

Police say a driver was traveling westbound on 44th Street at 10 p.m. when they struck a vehicle headed northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue.

The vehicle that was struck hit a firetruck due to the impact of the initial crash.

The drivers of the two vehicles were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.