Chicago Football Classic returns to Soldier Field

It's a holiday weekend and a football tradition!

The Chicago Football Classic made its triumphant return Saturday, marking its 25th anniversary.

The annual event attracts thousands of families from historically Black colleges and universities to Soldier Field.

This year, Central State took on Mississippi Valley State, but it wasn't just about the game. The Battle of the Bands competition remains a must-see.

Dedicated to encouraging African-American youths to achieve the best in the classroom, the Chicago Football Classic raises money for scholarships each year.

The event also showcases unity, excitement and boldness.

Central State ended up winning the game 24 to 21.