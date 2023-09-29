Chicago fugitive accused of sexual assault, robbery captured in Oregon after 3 years

After three years on the run, a Chicago man accused of sexually assaulting two women, committing robbery, and escaping electronic monitoring has been captured in Oregon.

Rene Chandler, 34, was taken into custody in Portland on Wednesday. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal firearm, over $19,000 in cash, multiple driver's licenses, and stolen credit cards.

Authorities revealed that Chandler had used fake names, IDs, and social security numbers to evade capture. He was wanted on four arrest warrants out of Cook County. Two of the charges stemmed from separate sexual assault allegations in 2018, with an additional robbery charge in 2019.

The fourth warrant was issued after Chandler's escape from electronic monitoring in 2020 during the pandemic. He had been released on a $500 bail by a judge who considered him at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 due to his asthma condition. However, after more evidence emerged in the cases, Chandler was ordered back into custody but failed to return.

Moreover, Chandler faces three active warrants in Colorado for charges related to theft and bribery.

He is currently being held in custody at the Multnomah County Jail in Oregon while further investigations are ongoing.