Chicago gang member sentenced to 35 years for fatally shooting rival gang member

A Chicago gang member was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Thursday for racketeering offenses, including murder.

Luis Contreras, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering activity.

In a plea agreement, Contreras admitted that he was a member of the Latin Saints street gang, which is a criminal organization whose members and associated engaged in drug dealing and violence — including murder and assault — to acquire and preserve the gang's territory in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Additionally, Contreras said he and other members of the Latin Saints fired shots at rival gang members who were sitting in a vehicle in the 7700 block of South Kilbourn Avenue on Feb. 18, 2018.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR RELATED CONTENT

The shot killed Andre Franz, 23, and wounded another person, prosecutors said.

Contreras admitted that the murder of Franzell was committed to further the purposes of the Latin Saints.

Advertisement

He was arrested at his home in October 2018, and he was in possession of two rifles and a handgun.