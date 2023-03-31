Chicago gas station shooting leaves 2 wounded, 1 critically

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting outside of a gas station Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The men, 24 and 30, were standing next to a vehicle at a gas station around 9:18 p.m. when a gunman walked up and started shooting in the 5200 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck one in the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The gunman fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.