Chicago gears up for a weekend of fun with events and activities galore

Who is ready for the weekend?!

It's finally here and that means lots of events and activities all around the area.

If you're still trying to make some plans, we've got you covered!

It's Ape Awareness Weekend at Brookfield Zoo.

The zoo is looking to bring attention to the declining populations of those animals in the wild.

The two-day event will take place this Saturday and Sunday and will feature activities for the whole family as well as special keeper talks and demonstrations.

Harold Washington Library is holding its 24th Annual Poetry Fest.

The free event will feature a number of readings and workshops throughout the day along with several other exhibitions to check out.

The event will take place Saturday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

You can get all your unique shopping needs taken care of at the mart's One of a Kind Spring Show.

Around 300 artists and designers will have a wide variety of products for you to check out.

It runs through Sunday and admission is $15.

Chicago Pickle Fest returns to Wrigleyville Saturday. Tickets are required.

Book lovers listen up! More than 40 shops around the region are participating in an independent bookstore crawl, featuring giveaways, story times and coupons.

Abbot Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter is in Chicago this weekend at the Comedy Vault in Batavia performing Friday night and Saturday.