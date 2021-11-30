Chicago girl, 14, missing from North Lawndale

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Paradice "PD" Brown was last contacted Nov. 17 and is missing from the 1500 block of South Avers in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Brown was last seen wearing a yellow zippered hooded jacket, blue jeans and reflective boots, police said. She may also be carrying a blue purse.

She is known to frequent the neighborhoods of North Lawndale and Humboldt Park.

Brown is described as a Black female standing 4-foot-11 and weighing 110 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Paradice "PD" Brown | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8255.