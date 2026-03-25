Chicago police: Girl hospitalized after fall from third-floor window
CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a third-floor window early Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue in the Oakland neighborhood.
Police said the child was inside a home when she fell through a window screen and out of a third-floor window.
She sustained minor injuries and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the fall remain unclear.
What's next:
Police said the incident is classified as a non-criminal accidental injury.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.