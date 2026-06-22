Chicago leaders call for new gun violence prevention department after deadly weekend

The Brief At least seven people were killed and 45 others were hurt in violence across Chicago over the weekend. Community leaders and city officials are calling for a new city department focused on preventing gun violence. Supporters say the department would help keep anti-violence programs in place for the long term.



At least seven people were killed and 45 others were hurt across Chicago over the weekend, leading community leaders and city officials to call for a new city department focused on stopping gun violence.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, more than two dozen shootings happened across the city since 5 p.m. Friday.

One of the largest shootings happened during a Juneteenth gathering on the Far South Side. Police say an SUV pulled up near a crowd and two gunmen inside opened fire, leaving 12 people wounded.

In response to the violence, community groups, faith leaders and city officials are gathering Monday morning at City Hall to support creating a Department of Gun Violence Prevention.

The proposed department would focus only on reducing gun violence and helping coordinate violence prevention programs across the city.

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson said violence has no place in Chicago.

"What should have been a night of celebration and community reflection for Juneteenth was shattered by a horrific act of violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones," Johnson said in a post on X.

The weekend violence also drew comments from President Donald Trump, who again suggested sending the National Guard into Chicago. State and city leaders have continued to oppose that idea, saying investments in neighborhoods and prevention programs are a better approach.

Chicago street pastor Donovan Price said the recent violence should push the city to work harder on solutions.

"Chicago is bigger than this, better than this, we've proved it and now we need to make it happen again," Price said.

Dig deeper:

Supporters of the Department of Gun Violence Prevention say Chicago has invested in violence prevention programs before, but those efforts can change when new leaders take office or funding shifts.

They say a dedicated city department would help make sure violence prevention remains a priority no matter who is in charge at City Hall.

The proposal is part of the "Fund Peace" campaign, a partnership between city leaders and community organizations.

The push also comes as Chicago enters the summer months, when shootings often increase.

What's next:

City officials and community leaders are expected to announce their support for the new department during a 10 a.m. press conference at City Hall.

Supporters want Mayor Johnson to create the department through an executive order and City Council to make it permanent through an ordinance.