Chicago gunman pulls man out of car and kills him: police

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in a vehicle in the 6400 block of S. Artesian Ave. when another person inside the same car pulled the victim out of the vehicle and fired shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.