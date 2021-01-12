Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

article

A Chicago Heights man was arrested for allegedly threatening violence at next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Louis Capriotti, 45, is charged with transmitting a threat, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. He was arrested near his home Tuesday morning, officials said.

In a voicemail left for a member of Congress from New Jersey, Capriotti allegedly said if people "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that f—ing White House on January 20th, they’re sadly f—ing mistaken."

Capriotti identified himself as "a nine-year Marine, active duty" and allegedly said "we will surround the motherf—ing White House and we will kill any motherf—king Democrat that steps on the motherf—ing lawn." Prosecutors said Capriotti never served in the military.

"Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."

The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.