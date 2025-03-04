Chicago high-rise fire sends 3 to hospital

The Brief A high-rise fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Tuesday left two men and a woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The blaze was contained to one apartment, and its cause remains under investigation.



Two men and a woman were injured in a high-rise fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire started around 2 a.m. in one apartment on the eighth floor, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The blaze was contained to the apartment. Two men and a woman were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said. They were all listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.