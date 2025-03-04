Chicago high-rise fire sends 3 to hospital
CHICAGO - Two men and a woman were injured in a high-rise fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
What we know:
The fire started around 2 a.m. in one apartment on the eighth floor, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The blaze was contained to the apartment. Two men and a woman were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said. They were all listed in good condition.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago fire and police departments.