Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn lights off as birds migrate across city

The Chicago area is currently in peak migration season, as millions of birds will fly through our skies over the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Audubon Society is asking us to do our part to help in the dark.

For the next few weeks, people in high-rises are asked to turn off their lights between 11 p.m. and sunrise.

The "Lights Out Chicago" program has been running since 1995.

"Chicago has really led the way as far as cities in the United States for having a successful campaign of Lights Out," said Annette Prince.

The Audubon Society estimates that Lights Out Chicago saves 10,000 bird lives every year.