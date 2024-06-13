Chicago high school cheerleader injured by building collapse sues owner

A Chicago high school cheerleader who was hurt when part of a building collapsed as she was walking by is suing.

The building, on Grand Avenue just east of Long, lost part of its front wall last Thursday. Damaria Coleman, 14, was hurt by the collapse on the last day of school.

Her attorney, Cannon Lambert, said this situation should never have happened.

"We understand that the building had failed several inspections. We know that this building and the owners knew that there was structural problems. It was dilapidated. There's no reason that Damaria should be sitting here today," said Lambert.

FOX 32 has not seen a response from the building owner. Chicago's building inspectors were on the scene after the collapse.