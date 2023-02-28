Chicago high school students serve as election judges across the city

Hundreds of high school students not only marched to the polls Tuesday but stepped up to ensure that every Chicagoan got a chance to cast their vote.

Nearly 900 high schoolers are serving as election judges citywide.

This is a partnership between the Chicago Board of Elections and the Mikva Challenge, which is a local youth organization that advocates for young people to be informed and active citizens.

The teenagers will be opening and closing the polls, assisting voters, handing out paper ballots and more.

Max Bever, with the Chicago Board of Elections, issued a statement reading in part:

"High school student election judges have been an essential part of Election Day in Chicago for years. They make up over a tenth of our total poll workers and their energy and enthusiasm are a benefit for our city's voters."

In addition to the first-hand look at how Democracy works, the students also earned $255 for the day's work.

Chicago usually needs about 6,600 judges for each election.

If you're interested in working the April 4 runoff election, be sure to check out the Chicago Board of Elections website for more information.