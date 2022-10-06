Chicago hit-and-run: Car strikes pedestrian, kills dog in Albany Park

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible for hitting a pedestrian walking their dog and then fleeing the scene on the Northwest Side.

On Sept. 30, around 5:15 p.m., police say the driver of a vehicle struck a 31-year-old man walking his dog in the 4200 block of North Pulaski Road.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. The dog did not survive.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police say the vehicle is possibly a 1998 to 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis. It was last seen traveling southbound on Pulaski Road from Berteau Avenue.

Surveillance image of vehicle wanted in Albany Park hit-and-run on Sept. 30, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 312-745-4521.