Chicago hit-and-run: Police seek driver who critically injured 68-year-old

By Will Hager
Published  February 25, 2025 6:47am CST
Stock image of a vehicle similar to the one involved in the hit-and-run crash on Monday night. | Chicago police

    • A 68-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago’s North Park neighborhood. 
    • Police said she was struck by a gray sedan while crossing the street near North and Lotus avenues, and the driver fled westbound on North Avenue. 
    • Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, believed to be a 2004-2006 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver wanted for a hit-and-run Monday night in the North Park neighborhood.

Hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

Just before 8 p.m., a 68-year-old woman was crossing the street near the intersection of North and Lotus avenues when she was hit by a gray four-door sedan, causing life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene westbound on North Avenue. The woman suffered a cut to the head and fractures to her legs. Paramedics took her to Loyola University Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle may be a 2004-2006 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage to the front driver's side.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

