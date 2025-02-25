Chicago hit-and-run: Police seek driver who critically injured 68-year-old

article

The Brief A 68-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago’s North Park neighborhood. Police said she was struck by a gray sedan while crossing the street near North and Lotus avenues, and the driver fled westbound on North Avenue. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, believed to be a 2004-2006 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver wanted for a hit-and-run Monday night in the North Park neighborhood.

Hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

Just before 8 p.m., a 68-year-old woman was crossing the street near the intersection of North and Lotus avenues when she was hit by a gray four-door sedan, causing life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene westbound on North Avenue. The woman suffered a cut to the head and fractures to her legs. Paramedics took her to Loyola University Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle may be a 2004-2006 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage to the front driver's side.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.