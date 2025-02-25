Chicago hit-and-run: Police seek driver who critically injured 68-year-old
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver wanted for a hit-and-run Monday night in the North Park neighborhood.
Hit-and-run crash
The backstory:
Just before 8 p.m., a 68-year-old woman was crossing the street near the intersection of North and Lotus avenues when she was hit by a gray four-door sedan, causing life-threatening injuries, police said.
The vehicle fled the scene westbound on North Avenue. The woman suffered a cut to the head and fractures to her legs. Paramedics took her to Loyola University Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.
Police said the vehicle may be a 2004-2006 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage to the front driver's side.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.