Chicago hit-and-run: Driver sought after pedestrian seriously injured

The Brief A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Southeast Side. Police say a silver Honda Odyssey with a damaged left rear tire fled the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact CPD or submit a tip online.



A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the 3000 block of East 100th Street, according to Chicago police.

South Deering hit and run | CPD

A silver Honda Odyssey minivan was heading eastbound when it hit the pedestrian and kept going. The victim was seriously injured.

The minivan was described as having four doors and damage to its left rear tire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ459545.