Dog shot during Chicago home invasion

The Brief A dog was shot during a home invasion late Tuesday night in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. The suspect opened fire after breaking into a home on North Waller Avenue, injuring the dog but no people. No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



A dog was shot during a home invasion Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago home invasion shooting

What we know:

The home was broken into around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of North Waller Avenue, according to police.

Once inside, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking a dog that was inside the residence. The dog was taken to MetVet where it was listed in "fair" condition, police said.

The suspect fled the home and no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not given a description of the suspect or said how many people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.