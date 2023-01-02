Chicago honors memory of Pope Benedict with special mass

Chicago honored the memory of the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a special mass Monday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich presided over the mass this morning at Holy Name Cathedral.

Cupich talked about the late pope's early life and learning about the humility of living in a community.

He read from benedict's own writings about his parents, showing how grateful he was for his upbringing.

"Through this valued experience, he acquired humility that became second nature to him, leaving him with the palpable sense of being connected with others. It's no wonder that when he called the church to take up works of charity in his first encyclical, "Deus Caritas Es," he reminded us that love needs to be organized."