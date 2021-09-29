Chicago hospital training people to use Narcan to help prevent overdose deaths

Life-saving training is underway Wednesday at one Chicago hospital, but it's not for doctors and nurses.

The staff at Lurie Children's Hospital is handing out and training people to use Narcan. The medicine can temporarily stop the effects of an opioid overdose and help a person start breathing again.

This comes after a dramatic jump in people dying from an overdose.

"We know that this is an important health initiative that we care about, that we are seeing young people and their families impacted by and Narcan is one of the many ways that we can decrease deaths that are occurring in Chicagoland," said Hadeis Safi, trainer at Lurie.

The Narcan training will be available until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lurie.

For those who miss it, the hospital staff will take its mobile unit into communities that ask for it.