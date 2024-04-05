Chicago hotel highlights retiring security guard's artistic talent during celebration

A celebration was held Friday at Chicago's Palmer House Hilton Hotel marking the retirement of a long-time security guard.

Mario Castro has been on the job for 40 years, welcoming guests and locals to the hotel's Wabash Avenue entrance.

He is also a sculptor and painter on the side. On Friday, the hotel held a special pop-up exhibition of his works.

Castro said his work is based on his life and some of his experiences working at the hotel.

He is the father of four children, a grandfather to nine, and a great-grandfather to one.

His family came out to support him at Friday's event. He said he will use his retirement to spend more time with them.