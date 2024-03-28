HUD secretary announces funding for Chicago housing

The acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made a major announcement in Chicago on Thursday.

Secretary Adrianne Todman announced major funding to repair and preserve affordable housing throughout the area. She said on her tours, she saw units in dire need of repairs for hard-working families. The secretary also praised local U.S. Representative Danny Davis for making this possible.

"Congressman Davis, what can I say, sir, you know, I've been in D.C. for a long time. I've seen your leadership and passion on these issues, not just in words, but in your actions and in so many ways, what I'm announcing today would not be possible without your amazing leadership in Congress, who needs it more every, every day," Todman remarked.

"I'm grateful that we are displaying the full force of government in a very real way, and working with the Biden-Harris administration, of course, working with our congressional leadership and then making sure that the city of Chicago is prepared to obtain everything that is available for the people of this city. Know that this mayor is working hard every single day," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

This was the acting secretary's first public event since taking office.