Chicago jewelry store robbed at gunpoint, police say
CHICAGO - A group of six people robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint Sunday night on the city’s far North Side, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The robbery happened at around 7:23 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.
Police said six people armed with a handgun "forcefully" entered the jewelry store and took items from the display cases. The group then fled the scene in a white SUV and a black SUV.
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.