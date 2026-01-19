Expand / Collapse search

Chicago jewelry store robbed at gunpoint, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 19, 2026 6:49am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue.
    • Police say six people took items from display cases and fled in two SUVs.
    • No injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - A group of six people robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint Sunday night on the city’s far North Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The robbery happened at around 7:23 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said six people armed with a handgun "forcefully" entered the jewelry store and took items from the display cases. The group then fled the scene in a white SUV and a black SUV.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

