Chicago jewelry store robbed at gunpoint, police say

The Brief A jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue. Police say six people took items from display cases and fled in two SUVs. No injuries were reported.



A group of six people robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint Sunday night on the city’s far North Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The robbery happened at around 7:23 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said six people armed with a handgun "forcefully" entered the jewelry store and took items from the display cases. The group then fled the scene in a white SUV and a black SUV.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.