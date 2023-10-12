Man, 22, found shot to death in Chicago Lawn

A man was found fatally shot and another was wounded Thursday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Officers found the 22-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body around 2:23 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Troy Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene but has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said they recovered a handgun that was lying next to his body on the ground.

A second victim in the shooting, a 19-year-old man, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A witness told police they saw a red truck speed away after shots were fired.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.