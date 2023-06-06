Chicago Lawn shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday evening in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 59-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 7:44 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Albany Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the hip, police said.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The victim was "very uncooperative" with police and refused to answer any questions, according to CPD.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.