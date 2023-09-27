Chicago Lawn shooting leaves man dead

A man was fatally shot in a gangway Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest around 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to police. Paramedics took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.