Chicago leader, friend of Obama killed in Hazel Crest home invasion

A South Side community is coming together to remember a Chicago leader and friend of President Barack Obama.

Johnnie Owens, 65, was killed in a south suburban attack.

Owens was a Husband and father of six children — four of which he and his wife adopted. He was also longtime friend of President Obama and loved educating the community on healthy eating.

Community organizing and development was Owens greatest passion. He created a community garden near 42nd Street and Calumet Avenue nearly six years ago.

An advocate for healthy eating, he would hold cooking demonstrations, train volunteers and give fresh produce to residents.

Owens was shot and killed inside his Hazel Crest home last Tuesday. His family says they believe it was out of retaliation after one of Owens’ sons testified against a shooting suspect three years ago.

The family says the shooter entered their home early Tuesday morning, shot the 65-year-old in the head and also shot his son seven times.

The shooter remains on the loose.

"He shouldn't have been released from the start. So I blame Kim Foxx, the lawmakers for not putting tougher laws in place," Owens' step-son said.

Advertisement

FOX 32 reached out to Hazel Crest police about the case and are still waiting to hear back. Meanwhile, Owens’ wife and Bronzeville residents say they are going to continue to maintain his garden, saying that is what Owens would want them to do.