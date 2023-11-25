Chicago liquor store employee shot during string of North Side armed robberies

A liquor store employee was shot during an attempted robbery at a business on the Northwest Side Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue and found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. while the victim was working.

The victim told police that two unidentified male offenders wearing masks entered the liquor store and shot at him when they realized he was inside.

The offenders then fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

Police say there were nine other armed robberies in the same area from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The other incidents happened at the following times and locations:

1800 North block of Lorel Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 4 p.m,

1700 West block of Beach Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 5:10 p.m.

3200 North block of Cicero Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 5:56 p.m.

1800 North block of Keeler Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 6:15 p.m.

4600 West block of Irving Park Rd on November 24, 2023 @ 6:20 p.m.

4200 West block of Kamerling Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 7:02 p.m.

6100 West block of Diversey Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 9:47 p.m.

1300 West block of Wicker Park Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 10 p.m.

5600 West block of Diversey Ave on November 24, 2023 @ 10:30 p.m.

Police say in a majority of the incidents there were three offenders who were driving a black Nissan Altima with Illinois License number BM86024. The offenders demanded wallets, purses, bags, cash and cellphones when approaching the victims.

Two victims were attacked during the robberies.

There is no one in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.