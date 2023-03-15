Chicago police warn liquor stores on Northwest Side of recent burglaries

Chicago police are warning all businesses, especially those that sell liquor, on the Northwest Side of recent burglaries.

The incidents happened in the overnight hours while the businesses were closed.

Police say the suspects are believed to be two black men who wore ski masks, dark clothing, hoodies and gloves with skeleton designs. ]

The reported burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

At 2914 N Central Ave. on March 14 at 2:48 a.m.

At 3934 W Diversey Ave. on March 14 at 3:44 a.m.

Police say the suspects broke in using bolt cutters and a crow bar to smash the business' windows.

The suspects took bottles and cases of alcohol and cash from unlocked register drawers.