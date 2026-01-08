Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches 'ICE Accountability Project'

The Brief Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot will officially launch her ICE accountability project during a news conference this morning. The project is focused on collecting and sharing information about alleged misconduct by ICE and CBP agents. The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of federal immigration tactics after a deadly shooting in Minneapolis and past incidents in the Chicago area.



Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is unveiling a new initiative today aimed at documenting and centralizing information about federal immigration enforcement actions following "Operation Midway Blitz" and a deadly shooting in Minneapolis this week.

What we know:

Lightfoot is launching what she calls the "ICE Accountability Project" during a news conference scheduled for Thursday morning.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the media following a city council meeting on February 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The independent initiative is designed to create a centralized archive of alleged criminal or reckless actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents across the Chicago area. Lightfoot says information about these incidents already exists but is scattered, making it difficult for the public to access and understand.

The project comes as federal immigration enforcement tactics face renewed scrutiny following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. That incident has sparked protests and calls for accountability in both Minnesota and Chicago.

Local perspective:

Chicago has also seen its own ICE-involved shootings in recent months.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

In October, a federal agent shot 31-year-old Marimar Martinez in Brighton Park after she was accused of trying to ram her car into an agent’s vehicle. Charges against Martinez and her passenger were later dropped.

In September, a federal agent shot and killed 38-year-old Salvario Villegas Gonzalez in Franklin Park during an attempted arrest.

Lightfoot says each of these cases highlights the need for thorough documentation and public access to information.

Dig deeper:

Lightfoot has said she wants to "unmask" ICE and CBP agents, but details on what that would involve have not yet been explained.

What's next:

Lightfoot is expected to provide additional details about the project during her news conference at 10 a.m. The presser will be streamed in the video player at the top of this story.