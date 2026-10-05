Chicago lottery player wins $1 million with winning ticket

The Brief A Chicago lottery player won $1 million after matching all six numbers in the Oct. 3 Lotto Million 1 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Armanetti Town Beverage Mart on South Western Avenue, which will receive a $10,000 bonus. The winner has one year to claim the prize.



One Illinois Lottery player won $1 million after matching all six numbers in the Saturday Lotto Million 1 drawing.

Chicago lottery winner

The backstory:

The winning ticket was purchased at Armanetti Town Beverage Mart, 10000 S. Western Ave., in the Beverly neighborhood. The winning numbers were 15-19-26-29-39-49.

"My manager called me this morning — I was shocked," Patel said. "I’ve been the owner for 11 years. We’ve sold many winning lottery tickets, but this is the biggest one. I just hope it’s one of our regulars."

The store will receive a $10,000 selling bonus, equal to 1% of the $1 million prize.

What they're saying:

"Our employees are the heartbeat of our business, and I can’t wait to treat them with this bonus," Chirag Patel, owner of Armanetti Town Beverage Mart, said. "And bring on the customers; now we’re the lucky store of the neighborhood."

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until it is claimed.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery players have claimed nearly 4.6 million winning Lotto tickets, with total prizes exceeding $50.7 million.