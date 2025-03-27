Chicago police, US postal inspectors nab mail theft suspect

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested in connection with multiple mail thefts across the area. The suspect faces felony and misdemeanor charges, with more charges pending. Authorities encourage potential victims to report mail theft incidents.



A Chicago man was arrested last week in connection with a series of mail thefts across the city’s Northwest Side and the Chicagoland area.

The arrest followed a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Donald Hill, 35, was taken into custody on March 20 near 6900 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Investigators identified him as the suspect behind multiple mail theft incidents dating back to at least 2024.

Hill has been charged with one felony count of possession of burglary tools and two misdemeanor counts of theft of lost or mislaid property, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Authorities said additional charges would follow.

What they're saying:

Ruth Mendonça, the inspector in charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, released a statement following the arrest.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, protecting United States Postal Service employees, and preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service values our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission."

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft to report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or online at www.uspis.gov/report.