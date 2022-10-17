Chicago makes list of most haunted cities in the US

Have you ever had any spooky experiences in Chicago?

If so — that makes sense!

A list by 'Travel and Leisure" ranks Chicago number two on its list of the most haunted cities in America.

What makes Chicago number two?

H.H. Holmes, the country's first serial killer, murdered dozens of women in his "Murder Castle," in the Englewood neighborhood.

Though the building was replaced, some still report odd experiences wile working in the building's basement.

Additionally, the site of the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, in Lincoln Park, reportedly has paranormal energy as well.

The massacre is often attributed to Al Capone.

New Orleans is considered the most haunted city in the nation.