Chicago man, 18, charged with fatally shooting man in New City last August

An 18-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a victim in New City last year.

Antonio Francher faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Francher was arrested Tuesday after being identified by police as the suspect who fatally shot a 19-year-old man in the 4700 block of South Wolcott on Aug. 21, 2021.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.