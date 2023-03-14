Chicago man, 57, reported missing since February

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since February from the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Francisco "Paco" Sanchez, 57, was last seen in the area of 99th Street and Calhoun Avenue on Feb. 10, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Sanchez is known to ride the CTA Blue Line. He may also be sighted at the State of Illinois Center or at O'Hare Airport, police said.

He usually has a cat with him and may have additional facial hair.

Sanchez is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown and gray salt/pepper hair

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and request a CIT-trained officer respond.