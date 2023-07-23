Chicago man accused of shooting, wounding 64-year-old in Albany Park

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man in Albany Park Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Ardelean, 49, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Ardelean allegedly shot and wounded a 64-year-old man in the 4000 block of West Strong Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ardelean was arrested minutes later and placed in custody.

No additional information was released.