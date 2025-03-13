Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man accused of robbing 11 people after online marketplace setups

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 13, 2025 12:12pm CDT
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Emerson Watson Jr. 19

The Brief

    • A Chicago man, Emerson Watson Jr., 19, was arrested this week and faces 11 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
    • Watson and others allegedly lured victims through an online marketplace before robbing them at gunpoint at multiple locations in Chicago last year.
    • He was arrested by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals, with a detention hearing set for Thursday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with a string of armed robberies that took place in the city last year.

Emerson Watson Jr., 19, faces 11 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. 

The backstory:

The charges are linked to a series of robberies last year in which Watson and others allegedly targeted people after setting up sales through an online marketplace.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times: 

  • Sept. 13, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)
  • Nov. 29, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (one victim)
  • Dec. 25, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)
  • Dec. 26, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)
  • Dec. 27, 2024: 8600 block of South Phillips (one victim)
  • Dec. 30, 2024: 8600 block of South Phillips (three victims)

The Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Watson on Wednesday. 

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday. 

The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

AustinNewsSouth ChicagoCrime and Public Safety