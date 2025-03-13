Chicago man accused of robbing 11 people after online marketplace setups

article

The Brief A Chicago man, Emerson Watson Jr., 19, was arrested this week and faces 11 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Watson and others allegedly lured victims through an online marketplace before robbing them at gunpoint at multiple locations in Chicago last year. He was arrested by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals, with a detention hearing set for Thursday.



A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with a string of armed robberies that took place in the city last year.

Emerson Watson Jr., 19, faces 11 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The backstory:

The charges are linked to a series of robberies last year in which Watson and others allegedly targeted people after setting up sales through an online marketplace.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

Sept. 13, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)

Nov. 29, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (one victim)

Dec. 25, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)

Dec. 26, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)

Dec. 27, 2024: 8600 block of South Phillips (one victim)

Dec. 30, 2024: 8600 block of South Phillips (three victims)

The Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Watson on Wednesday.

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.