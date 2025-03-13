Chicago man accused of robbing 11 people after online marketplace setups
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with a string of armed robberies that took place in the city last year.
Emerson Watson Jr., 19, faces 11 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
The backstory:
The charges are linked to a series of robberies last year in which Watson and others allegedly targeted people after setting up sales through an online marketplace.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- Sept. 13, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)
- Nov. 29, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (one victim)
- Dec. 25, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)
- Dec. 26, 2024: 1100 block of North Menard (two victims)
- Dec. 27, 2024: 8600 block of South Phillips (one victim)
- Dec. 30, 2024: 8600 block of South Phillips (three victims)
The Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Watson on Wednesday.
What's next:
His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.