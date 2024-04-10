Chicago man arrested after allegedly crashing into vehicle on I-55, killing 28-year-old man

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after crashing into a vehicle on Interstate 55 while under the influence of alcohol, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Octavio Lara Chavez, 40, faces one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death and aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

On Sunday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on I-55 southbound at Cicero Avenue in Cook County.

A Hyundai Sonata was stopped on the right shoulder with three pedestrians outside attempting to change the passenger-side tire.

At that time, a Dodge pickup truck, allegedly driven by Lara Chavez, left the roadway and veered onto the right shoulder, striking the Hyundai and two of the pedestrians.

One pedestrian, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 28-year-old Nikolas Hutto, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

A second pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, ISP said. The third pedestrian was uninjured.

Lara Chavez was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently being held pending a detention hearing.