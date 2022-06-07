Man arrested for assaulting two women on CTA Red Line platform

A Chicago man has been charged with stabbing a woman and punching another last week on a CTA Red Line platform in Chinatown.

Markel Green, 29, was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the suspect in the June 1 incident in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

Police said Green was standing near the CTA Cermak platform when he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face.

He then allegedly attempted to stab a 20-year-old woman, but she was able to avoid the attack. Police say he then struck her in the face with his fist then fled the scene.

The victims both self-transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Markel Green, 29. (Chicago police)

Fifteen minutes later, police say the same man approached a 23-year-old woman on the CTA Roosevelt platform while swinging a traffic cone. The woman was struck by the cone and taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Green was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit passenger and one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, police said.

He was due in bond court Tuesday.