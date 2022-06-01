Woman stabbed, another punched at Chinatown Red Line stop: police

A woman was stabbed and another was punched Wednesday morning at the Red Line stop in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak.

Police say a man was standing near the CTA Cermak platform when he pulled out a sharp object and struck a 22-year-old woman in the face.

The man then attempted to stab a 20-year-old woman, but she was able to avoid the attack. Police say the man then struck her in the face with his fist.

The man then fled the scene, police said.

The victims both self-transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Nobody is in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.