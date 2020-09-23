Chicago man arrested, charged after allegedly cyberstalking, harassing former romantic partner

A 32-year-old Chicago man was arrested Wednesday on a federal criminal charge for allegedly cyberstalking and harassing a former romantic partner.

According to the complaint, Vincent Storme began threatening and harassing the victim after she ended their relationship. Storme then accessed the victim's social media accounts without her knowledge and obtained private messages and data. This included nude photographs of the victim.

Storme disseminated them to her family, friends and coworkers.

Storme had also created a website and social media accounts using the victim's names, and used them to further harass the victim.

Storme made an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon and was ordered to remain in federal custody.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.