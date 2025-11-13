Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested 10 months after CTA robberies and assaults, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  November 13, 2025 11:22am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Police arrested 22-year-old Vaughn Jackson in connection with two violent CTA incidents from January.
    • Three people were allegedly robbed, and four were assaulted in separate attacks.
    • Jackson faces multiple felony counts and was due in court on Thursday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed and attacked several people on CTA trains earlier this year.

What we know:

Police arrested 22-year-old Vaughn Jackson on Wednesday in the 700 block of East 111th St. Investigators said he was identified as one of the offenders in two violent incidents that happened Jan. 5 on the South Side.

Vaughn Jackson | CPD

Around 5:15 p.m., Jackson allegedly battered a 45-year-old man and took his personal belongings while on a CTA train in the 200 block of West Garfield Blvd.

Not long after, he allegedly attacked and robbed a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on a CTA train in the 100 block of West 35th St. A second 19-year-old woman was also assaulted during this incident, police said.

What's next:

Jackson faces three felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee or passenger, and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

