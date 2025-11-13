Chicago man arrested 10 months after CTA robberies and assaults, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed and attacked several people on CTA trains earlier this year.
What we know:
Police arrested 22-year-old Vaughn Jackson on Wednesday in the 700 block of East 111th St. Investigators said he was identified as one of the offenders in two violent incidents that happened Jan. 5 on the South Side.
Vaughn Jackson | CPD
Around 5:15 p.m., Jackson allegedly battered a 45-year-old man and took his personal belongings while on a CTA train in the 200 block of West Garfield Blvd.
Not long after, he allegedly attacked and robbed a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on a CTA train in the 100 block of West 35th St. A second 19-year-old woman was also assaulted during this incident, police said.
What's next:
Jackson faces three felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee or passenger, and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
