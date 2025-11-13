Chicago man arrested 10 months after CTA robberies and assaults, police say

The Brief Police arrested 22-year-old Vaughn Jackson in connection with two violent CTA incidents from January. Three people were allegedly robbed, and four were assaulted in separate attacks. Jackson faces multiple felony counts and was due in court on Thursday.



A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed and attacked several people on CTA trains earlier this year.

What we know:

Police arrested 22-year-old Vaughn Jackson on Wednesday in the 700 block of East 111th St. Investigators said he was identified as one of the offenders in two violent incidents that happened Jan. 5 on the South Side.

Vaughn Jackson | CPD

Around 5:15 p.m., Jackson allegedly battered a 45-year-old man and took his personal belongings while on a CTA train in the 200 block of West Garfield Blvd.

Not long after, he allegedly attacked and robbed a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on a CTA train in the 100 block of West 35th St. A second 19-year-old woman was also assaulted during this incident, police said.

What's next:

Jackson faces three felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee or passenger, and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.