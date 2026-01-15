Chicago man arrested hours after driver shot in head in Little Village

The Brief Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the head while driving, causing him to crash into a parked car. An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested about three hours later and charged with attempted murder. A SWAT response was seen blocks away at around the time of the arrest.



An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested almost three hours after a man was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Southwest Side earlier this week, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said a 31-year-old man was driving north in the 2700 block of South Ridgeway Avenue when he was hit in the head by gunfire. After being shot, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a nearby parked car.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Kaleb Ortega-Guardiola, 18, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue, near where a SWAT team and heavy police presence was seen that morning.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the shooting was targeted or random.

What's next:

Ortega-Guardiola is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday.

