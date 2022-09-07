Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby

article

A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby.

Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.

One of those injured in the crash was a woman who was 29 weeks pregnant. She was transported to a local hospital where she required an emergency cesarean section for delivery, police said.

Her baby was pronounced dead two days later, police said.

Willis was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, reckless homicide and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

He was processed and handed over into the custody of Chicago police.