Chicago man arrested more than a year after home burglary, police say

The Brief A 41-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection with a home burglary. The apprehension happened more than a year after the incident. He now faces a felony residential burglary charge.



A Chicago man has been arrested after police say he was identified as the person responsible for a home burglary that happened more than a year ago.

What we know:

Craig Surzynski, 41, was arrested on Wednesday at around 10:36 a.m. in the 400 block of West 42nd Place, according to Chicago police.

Craig Surzynski | CPD

Surzynski was identified as the person who allegedly broke into a home on Oct. 26, 2024, in the 3500 block of South Seeley Avenue.

He was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of residential burglary.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about what was taken from the home, how the burglary happened or how Surzynski was identified as the suspect.