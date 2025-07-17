Chicago man arrested 8 months after I-290 road rage shooting, police say

The Brief State police arrested 27-year-old Juan Terrazas for allegedly firing shots during a road rage incident in November 2024. The shooting happened on I-290 near Lake Street the day before Thanksgiving. No one was hurt, but the victim’s vehicle was hit and lanes were shut down for hours.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fired shots during a road rage incident on the Eisenhower Expressway last year.

What we know:

The Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested 27-year-old Juan A. Terrazas on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Troopers responded just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2024, to reports of a shooting on I-290 westbound near Lake Street. Police said the shooting happened after a road rage confrontation.

Terrazas allegedly fired at another vehicle, striking it, but no one was injured.

The shooting happened on the day before Thanksgiving, which is one of the busiest travel days of the year. All westbound lanes near Elmhurst were shut down for about two hours.

After a thorough investigation, ISP arrested Terrazas on Wednesday.

Juan A. Terrazas

What we don't know:

It's unclear what sparked the road rage incident.

What's next:

Terrazas is being held at the DuPage County Jail pending his first court appearance.